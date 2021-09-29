Curry Up Now Offering Free Samosas for World Vegetarian Day

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, is celebrating World Vegetarian Day by offering a free samosa with any entree purchase on Friday, October 1. The delicious, flaky, hand-made empanada-like pastries stuffed with curried potatoes pair well with any of the nearly 50 vegetarian or 30 vegan menu options available at Curry Up Now.

“It’s not always easy to find vegetarian and vegan options available in a fast casual setting. We’re incredibly proud to have ample vegan and vegetarian offerings on our menu and purposefully incorporated these options so everyone, regardless of their dietary preferences, can enjoy Curry Up Now’s innovative spin on authentic Indian cuisine,” says Akash Kapoor, Founder, CEO and Chief Troublemaker for Curry Up Now. “On World Vegetarian Day, we’re giving customers a free samosa with any purchase to celebrate just how delicious a plant-based diet can be.

The World Vegetarian Day offer is available to Curry Up Now loyalty program members, and guests can register online at https://www.curryupnow.com/rewards. To redeem the free samosa with any entree purchase on October 1, rewards members must place an order online or via the Curry Up Now app and use the code “veggiesrule” upon checkout.

All popular menu items like Burritos, Bowls, Deconstructed Samosa, Naughty Naan, Sexy Fries and Thali Platters have vegetarian and vegan options along with Indian Street Food. Curry Up Now’s ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible. The menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. The vibrant colors and design aesthetic of the restaurant chain appropriately match the bold, authentic flavors of the Indian food. The craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is also housed within a select number of Curry Up Now locations and is now available as a sister brand for interested franchisees.

What began as a popular Bay area food truck in 2009, Curry Up Now opened its first brick-and-mortar location two years later in San Mateo, California. The husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, have now expanded their empire to include three food trucks, 18 restaurants spanning coast to coast and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. The successful establishment is known for its one-of-a-kind take on traditional Indian cuisine – from Tikka Masala Burritos to Deconstructed Samosas. Traditional favorites include Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect spread for the whole family.

A brunch menu was recently released at several Curry Up Now locations within San Jose, San Francisco and San Mateo, and is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Popular brunch dishes include breakfast burritos, Aloo Puri Halwa and Desi Donuts — a “Curry Up Now spin” on beignets. As the chain continues expanding into major markets across the country, experienced multi-unit foodservice operators are being sought by Curry Up Now’s franchise development partner, Fransmart, to develop additional franchises.