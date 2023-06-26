Curry Up Now to Open in Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Curry Up Now, the nation’s fastest growing Indian fast casual concept is bringing its innovative take on Indian cuisine to the Triangle with two new locations in 2023 – one in Durham and one in Chapel Hill.

The brand’s first North Carolina location, set to open during this summer, will be located at 3105 Shannon Rd., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27707. The next location is likely to follow by year’s end, and will be located at the exclusive University Place development, located at 201 S Estes Dr. Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

“North Carolina is a very important part of our expansion plan, and the VAAP team are the right partners to bring our vision there,” says Curry Up Now CEO Akash Kapoor. “The locations are exactly what we had in mind when we formed this partnership with a franchise group that understands our business and really understands the market. I’m excited to make a new home in North Carolina.”

As seasoned operators of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins franchise locations, the family-owned VAAP Management team saw the value of adding Curry Up Now to its brand portfolio to take advantage of traffic at different times of the day. The Durham and Chapel Hill locations are the first of five planned by VAAP Management for the area.

“We’ve been excited about bringing the explosive Indian flavors that Curry Up Now is known for to the area, and now we have two prime locations to do exactly that,” says VAAP Management member and franchisee Pathik Patel. “This area is so diverse and so passionate about new flavors and concepts. We have no doubts that Curry Up Now is going to take North Carolina by storm.”