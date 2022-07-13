Curry Up Now is Opening at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas

Curry Up Now, the award-winning biggest and baddest Indian fine-casual restaurant chain from the San Francisco Bay area, is opening the doors to its newest restaurant at the Grandscape in The Colony. Located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 310, the brand will bring an unforgettable dining adventure to Dallas’ suburb.

To celebrate the opening, Curry Up Now will host a grand opening event Saturday, July 16, beginning at 11 a.m. guests are invited to taste iconic Curry Up Now eats, visit the new space, receive complimentary face and henna tattoos and participate in giveaways and promotions, including:

A free burrito or bowl for the first 100 guests through the door

A Curry Up Now gift card raffle valued at $500

“Dallas has become a food destination, and there are so many amazing new restaurants here. Curry Up Now will thrive in this market, which is why we plan to open another twenty restaurants throughout the Lone Star state,” says Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “A distinct location paired with a group of idyllic partners sets our team up for incredible success in this market. We’re eager for guests to try our globally inspired food and a serious craft cocktail bar, Mortar and Pestle. We take our bar program at Mortar & Pestle as seriously as our food which lets our bar stand out on its own. We have 16 expertly and lovingly crafted cocktails, a very well-curated spirit list and beer that guests can enjoy including over two dozen spirits from India. Our food is naturally Texas friendly, and I can’t be more excited to open restaurants all over the great state of Texas.”

Curry Up Now hit the scene in 2009 as a food truck founded by husband and wife duo Rana and Akash Kapoor. Patrons can look forward to authentic Indian flavors with a naughty, playful and sexy twist. Signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, sexy fries, naughty naan, and other Indian Street food and snacks. Their menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, keto, paleo and gluten-free (not celiac-free) and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

“We have been looking forward to opening our newest location in such a vibrant and active community and are thrilled to see it come to fruition,'' says Veer Modi, Grandscape franchisee. “The entire Curry Up Now team is ready to bring high-quality food and a new, energetic atmosphere to the city. Welcome in!”

The Colony location features a large indoor dining area, two dog-friendly outdoor patios, an ultra-cool lounge and a lively cocktail bar. With an experienced group of local owners and operators, made up of the Modi, Mody, Mehta and Vig families, Curry Up Now is finally ready to open its doors after a few years of construction and two months of training.

Additionally, Curry Up Now is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Dallas, offering an exclusive discount to mentors who dine in with their match between now and August 31. Franchise owners hope to relieve some of the financial burdens for active BBBS mentors while they spend time with their mentees during the summer months.

Curry Up Now is open for online ordering, dine-in and take-out on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

With a significant Texas expansion in action, Curry Up Now has opened another location near SMU, inside Kroger at 5665 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206 and one in North Austin owned by the same family group.