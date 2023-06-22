Curry Up Now Signs 6-Store Deal in Seattle

Curry Up Now, the fastest growing Indian casual concept in the country, is continuing to grow its footprint along the west coast with a 6-unit deal in the Greater Seattle market. The brand, which originated and continues to thrive in the culinary hotbed of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, specializes in Indian Street Food Classics that were originally created for the brand’s popular food trucks.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding the Curry Up Now footprint along the West Coast and into the Seattle market, which has been a goal of ours for a long time,” says Curry Up Now CEO Akash Kapoor. “The Greater Seattle market is a no-brainer for us and for a long time, we have been looking for the right partners. The group that we have partnered with are locals who understand our business and understand the market they call home. I am excited about Seattle and beyond and I am excited to open Mortar & Pestle, our bar concept alongside a Curry Up Now. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

At the helm of Curry Up Now’s growth in Washington is Quick Elephant LLC, a venture managed by cousins Siddharth and Gaurav Bhindi. Longtime residents of the Greater Seattle area, the brothers felt that Curry Up Now’s explosive global flavors and unique concept were a great fit for the Washington market.

“Given our background and years living in the Seattle area, we’re confident that Curry Up Now gives us a massive opportunity to bring the Indian/American experience to Washingtonians,” says Siddharth and Gaurav. “We’re so excited to bring delicious Indian food with a Western touch to a region that’s diverse and hungry for unique concepts and flavors. Curry Up Now was the perfect concept to do that with.”

Working with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts like Five Guys, The Halal Guys and more into national brands, Curry Up Now has locations in San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Sacramento, and Hoboken – with development forthcoming in North Carolina.

“There’s a reason Curry Up Now franchisees keep expanding their territories,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “They’re structured so well for franchisees to generate big revenue and accelerate growth. Plus, the food is killer. Diners want unique flavors and authentic concepts – and no one is more authentically delicious than Curry Up Now.”