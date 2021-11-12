Curry Up Now Signs Lease for Second Sacramento Store

Curry Up Now has signed a lease for its second location in the Sacramento, California, area. The partner franchise group, GKDHG, Inc., has identified the ideal site for the second location of a multi-unit franchise deal signed in 2018.

“We were immediately drawn to Curry Up Now’s flavorful and approachable Indian cuisine and knew the concept would be welcomed by the Sacramento community,” says franchisee David Leuterio of the Sacramento franchise group. “The adaptability of the Curry Up Now concept helped us to identify our second location in Sacramento while continuing to thrive at our first location.”

“I have always been drawn to Sacramento,” says Akash Kapoor, Founder, CEO and Chief Troublemaker for Curry Up Now. “We opened our first location uptown just a few weeks before the pandemic hit and we’ve been able to sustain there. Now, with people coming back to work, we are even more bullish about the Sacramento market, and Elk Grove is an amazing second location. I’m excited that we will be serving some of our iconic signature cocktails from our Mortar & Pestle bar here, all without the need of a bartender or a full bar setup.”

The new storefront is located at 7470 Elk Grove Blvd. in The Ridge Shopping Center in Elk Grove, California. The 382,000-square-foot shopping center includes retail and restaurant businesses and is anchored by a Costco store. The new restaurant is slated to open by summer 2022.

Curry Up Now recently celebrated its 12th anniversary in September after launching as a popular Bay area food truck in 2009 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location two years later in San Mateo, California. The husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, have now expanded their empire to include several food trucks, 19 restaurants spanning coast to coast and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. The successful establishment is known for its one-of-a-kind take on traditional Indian cuisine – from Tikka Masala Burritos, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naans to Deconstructed Samosas. Traditional favorites include Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Indian Street Foods that create the perfect spread for the whole family.

Curry Up Now just opened two new restaurants in the Bay Area, one inside Stanford University and the other at The City Center in San Ramon, California. The City Center location features the brand’s popular bar, Mortar & Pestle.

Curry Up Now’s ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible. The menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. The vibrant colors and design aesthetic of the restaurant chain appropriately match the bold, authentic flavors of the Indian food.

As the chain continues expanding into major markets across the country, Curry Up Now is seeking experienced, multi-unit foodservice operators through its franchise development partner Fransmart. The craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is also now available as a sister brand for interested franchisees.

“Curry Up Now continues to see explosive growth this year thanks to the flexibility and uniqueness of its concept,” adds Dan Rowe, CEO, Fransmart. “Its adaptable operational and business model coupled with the involvement and direction provided by the franchisor makes it an excellent investment for franchisees.”