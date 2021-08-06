Curry Up Now Starts Construction on First Dallas Location

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is beginning construction on its first location in the Dallas area in the Grandscape mixed-use retail space, located in The Colony, Texas.

Grandscape will be one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the country when the complex is fully complete. Located in the Dallas metropolitan area, the project will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail, entertainment, residential, dining and attractions.

“We’re beyond excited for this groundbreaking milestone for the first Curry Up Now in Dallas, especially in such a prominent area,” said franchisee Ankita Mehta. “We feel confident that Curry Up Now is not only a great addition to Grandscape but will quickly become one of the locals’ favorite places to eat and drink.”

The construction of the new Dallas location is part of a multi-unit franchise deal for the state of Texas that includes three other locations slated for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and an additional two in the greater Austin region as part of a six-unit deal. The local franchisee group responsible for the Texas expansion includes Ankita and Dharmesh Mehta, Kamlesh and Jagruti Modi, Ratnakar and Lila Mody and Aryan Vig.

The new Curry Up Now restaurant, located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 310, is scheduled to open late October. In addition to the unique menu items, customers can look forward to the location’s Mortar & Pestle Bar, Curry Up Now’s globally inspired craft cocktail bar concept serving specialty cocktails, wines, local microbrews and bar bites.

“I’ve always had an interest in bringing our concept to the Texas food scene, and I couldn’t have hoped for better franchisees to drive this expansion,” says Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “The impact that we have made in surrounding areas has motivated us to want to continue developing our brand and presence for Indian cuisine lovers everywhere. I believe our cocktail program is going to be a solid draw to our first Dallas location.”