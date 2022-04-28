Curry Pizza House Expanding in Northern California

Curry Pizza House, a popular culinary concept pioneered by restaurateurs and entrepreneurs Gursewak Gill and Romy Gill, is expanding in Northern California. Slated for a grand opening on May 5, the Sacramento location will be the newest and northernmost Curry Pizza House location offering pizza, appetizers, and sides with a fun and distinctive Indian flair. The restaurant will occupy a remodeled spot in the plaza off of Truxel Road with close proximity to neighborhood shopping malls and schools. Curry Pizza House’s presence enhances the food offerings for the surrounding residential area and will serve as a local, affordable, intergenerational gathering spot.

A hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is their creative deployment of spices and traditional Indian flavors with an eye towards fresh ingredients. Their crave-worthy Curry Chicken Masala Pizza melds curry sauce with gooey cheese and a smattering of vegetables, while the Palak Paneer Pizza ingeniously combines a flavorful pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic. The Shahi Paneer Pizza with creamy shahi sauce, Achari Gobhi Pizza with white garlic sauce, and the Aloo Chaat Pizza, with house red sauce and marinated potatoes, are other noteworthy iterations. The pizza at Curry Pizza House manages to be unexpected, without feeling forced. Additionally, the vegetarian options are numerous and vibrant. For those hankering for something a bit more traditional within the realm of pizza, classic pizzas with flavors such as Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, and Veggie are also offered. Pizzas can be ordered with either thin or thick crust, and there will be gluten-free and cauliflower crust options available. Curry Pizza House also offers a unique take on chicken wings, marinating them in various curries, spices, and sauces like tikka, achari, and tandoori. In addition to a generous selection of soft drinks, a signature, made-fresh-daily mango lassi dots the menu

The Natomas location has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern aesthetic, ideal for dining with friends or catching the latest sports game on one of the restaurant’s TVs. A robust takeout and delivery program allows customers to also enjoy Curry Pizza House at home and on the go.

Occupying what was formerly California Express Pizza Natomas this new Sacramento location joins Curry Pizza House’s existing venues: Bombay Pizza House, Fremont (2012); Fremont, Mowry (2015); Dublin (2017); Milpitas (2017); Cupertino (2018); San Jose, Evergreen Village (2018); Fremont, Warm Springs (2019); Roseville (2019); Palo Alto (2019); Redwood City (2021); San Jose, Union Ave (2021), San Ramon (2021), Austin, TX (2021). Several additional Curry Pizza Houses are coming soon including Berkeley, Manteca and Sunnyvale, California restaurants.