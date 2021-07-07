Curry Pizza House Expanding with San Ramon Location

Curry Pizza House, the popular culinary concept pioneered by restaurateur and entrepreneur Gursewak Gill, is expanding in the East Bay. Slated to open in mid July, the San Ramon location will be the newest and northernmost Curry Pizza House location, offering pizza, appetizers, and sides with a fun and distinctive Indian flair. The restaurant will occupy a corner spot in the plaza off of Alcosta Boulevard, with close proximity to neighboring Danville, Alamo, and Dublin. Curry Pizza House’s presence enhances the food offerings for the surrounding residential area and will serve as a local, affordable, intergenerational gathering spot.

A hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is their creative deployment of spices and traditional Indian flavors with an eye towards fresh ingredients and dough prepared daily. Their crave-worthy Curry Chicken Masala Pizza melds curry sauce with gooey cheese and a smattering of vegetables, while the Palak Paneer Pizza ingeniously combines a flavorful pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic.

The Shahi Paneer Pizza with creamy shahi sauce, Achari Gobhi Pizza with white garlic sauce, and the Aloo Chaat Pizza, with house red sauce and marinated potatoes, are other noteworthy iterations. The pizza at Curry Pizza House manages to be unexpected, without feeling forced. Additionally, the vegetarian options are numerous and vibrant. For those hankering for something a bit more traditional within the realm of pizza, classic pizzas with flavors such as Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, and Veggie are also offered. Pizzas can be ordered with either thin or thick crust, and there will be gluten-free and cauliflower crust options available. Curry Pizza House also offers a unique take on chicken wings, marinating them in various curries, spices, and sauces like tikka, achari, and tandoori.

Occupying what was formerly Pizza Bello, the San Ramon location has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern aesthetic, ideal for dining with friends or catching the latest sports game. Just as in many of its other locations, Curry Pizza House San Ramon will display an eye-catching mural as part of its playful decor. Multiple TVs will offer prime viewing options for sports fans. In a nod to the tried-and-true beer and pizza combination the restaurant will also have a selection of roughly 10 California craft beers on tap, including beers from Altamont, Fieldwork, and Faction. Weather permitting, diners are welcome to have their meal outside and enjoy laid back, al-fresco patio seating.