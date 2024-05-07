Curry Pizza House, the original Indian pizza concept that melds classic American pizza with a kaleidoscope of Indian spices and curries, is expanding to South San Francisco. Slated for a May 8th opening, the South San Francisco location (415 Grand Ave, Unit #2, South San Francisco, CA, 94080) will offer the brand’s signature pizzas, appetizers, and sides, as well as their beloved mango lassies and a selection of beers on tap. The restaurant will occupy a space within South San Francisco’s bustling downtown strip, surrounded by corporate headquarters, residential complexes, and with close proximity to City Hall. Curry Pizza House’s presence enhances the food offerings for the surrounding area and will serve as a local, affordable, intergenerational gathering spot.

“We are thrilled to bring this delicious concept, which seamlessly melds two cultures and invites everyone to the table for a ‘fresh and spicy’ experience to South San Francisco,” says franchisee Ajay Dhaliwal.

A hallmark of Curry Pizza House’s cuisine is their creative deployment of spices and traditional Indian flavors with an eye towards fresh ingredients. Their crave-worthy Curry Chicken Masala Pizza melds curry sauce with gooey cheese and a smattering of vegetables, while the Palak Paneer Pizza ingeniously combines a flavorful pesto sauce with masala paneer, ginger and garlic. The Shahi Paneer Pizza with creamy shahi sauce, Achari Gobhi Pizza with white garlic sauce, and the Aloo Chaat Pizza, with house red sauce and marinated potatoes, are other noteworthy iterations. The pizza at Curry Pizza House manages to be unexpected, without feeling forced. Additionally, the vegetarian options are numerous and vibrant. For those hankering for something a bit more traditional within the realm of pizza, classic pizzas with flavors such as Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, and Veggie are also offered. Pizzas can be ordered with either thin or thick crust, and there will be gluten-free and cauliflower crust options available. Curry Pizza House also offers a unique take on chicken wings, marinating them in various curries, spices, and sauces like tikka, achari, and tandoori. In addition to a generous selection of soft drinks, a signature, made-fresh-daily mango lassi dots the menu

The South San Francisco location has been designed to reflect a modern aesthetic, ideal for dining with friends or catching the latest sports game on one of the restaurant’s large-screen TVs.

The new South San Francisco location joins Curry Pizza House’s existing venues in California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Later this year, Curry Pizza House will be opening its first locations in Georgia and will be adding restaurants in Texas and California.