Curry Up Now introduced its latest culinary creation, the El Jefe Naan Wrap. Available for a limited time, the wrap features a Chili Garlic Naan base, loaded with fresh guac, chutney onions, and customer’s choice of chicken/paneer tikka masala or lamb rogan josh, paired perfectly with a side of peri peri fries or a refreshing salad.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways to bring our Cali-Indian flavors to life, and the El Jefe Naan Wrap is one of our boldest creations yet,” said Akash Kapoor, Founder of Curry Up Now. “It’s big, it’s bold, and it’s everything our brand is about.”

The El Jefe Naan Wrap is available at all Curry Up Now locations. Customers can use code “eljefe” to get $3.00 off for a limited time only when ordering through Curry Up Now’s website.