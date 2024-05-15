Curry Up Now announced the grand opening of its first North Carolina franchise location on Thursday, May 23. In a flavorful twist on a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will kick off the grand opening festivities with a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

As a gesture of appreciation to the Triangle community, Curry Up Now is offering an incredible deal to the first 50 guests in line: one free burrito per week, for an entire year. In addition, the brand is giving away free burritos to the first 523 guests through its doors. Community members can RSVP for the grand opening celebration and reserve a time slot to guarantee their burrito freebie via Eventbrite.

“As the Triangle remains one of the top spots in the nation to live, work and play, we’re beyond excited to open Curry Up Now’s first location in North Carolina – especially within Durham’s diverse, thriving culinary scene,” says Durham Franchisee Pathik Patel. “With unforgettable dishes like Naughty Naan, Sexy Fries and the iconic Tikka Masala Burrito, we have no doubt that the community will fall head over heels for our flavorful and playful takes on Indian street food.”

Located at 3105 Shannon Road, Suite 101, Building 2, Durham, NC 27707, the new location joins the Bay Area-based Curry Up Now’s expanding roster of successful, locally owned and operated restaurants around the country. The new Durham storefront is part of a multi-unit franchise deal with VAAP Management that will bring five locations to the Tar Heel State – the next location opening in Chapel Hill. VAAP is already well immersed in the local community with multiple Dunkin’ Donuts & Buffalo Wild Wings Go restaurants around the area.

Founded on a food truck in 2009 by husband-and-wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, Curry Up Now has seen an increasing demand for its fresh, bold ingredients and menu items that offer an innovative California spin on traditional Indian cuisine. With menu items that include Burritos, Bowls, Indian Street Food, Thali Platters, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan and Deconstructed Samosa, Curry Up Now differentiates itself by taking authentic Indian flavors and presenting them in a friendly, recognizable format that supports halal, keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets, and uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

“Curry Up Now is a labor of love where tradition meets California innovation and every bite is a celebration of community and culture,” says Curry Up Now Founder and CEO Akash Kapoor. “From its beginnings as a food truck to its growth as a franchise, Curry Up Now’s vibrant atmosphere and bold menu items have touched countless communities across the nation. We could not be more thrilled to connect with the people of the great state of North Carolina and have Durham be our brand’s launching pad for statewide expansion.”