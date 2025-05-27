Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, is kicking off its newest Texas location at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 400, on Saturday, June 7, by giving away 1,000 free burritos to opening day attendees.*

The festivities will ramp up at 10:30 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m., where guests can enjoy live music from a DJ, branded swag and enter a drawing to win free Curry Up Now for a year**. Attendees can also RSVP here to reserve a time slot and ensure they don’t miss out on the giveaway.

“We’ve been longtime fans of Curry Up Now and knew Flower Mound was the right place to introduce ourselves,” said Samy Kilaru, co-owner of the Flower Mound location. “This has been a long time coming, and we’re honored to serve a menu that reflects both where we come from and where we are.”

Curry Up Now in Flower Mound will offer up the brand’s renowned flavor-forward fare, including craveable favorites like Tikka Masala Burritos, Tacos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian Street Foods, Naughty Naan and Sexy Fries.

“This is a brand that knows how to balance tradition with creativity,” said Kiki Khajuria, co-owner. “The dishes on our menu feel familiar to us, but they’re presented in ways that are fresh and modern. Our goal is to make this a place where anyone can walk in — whether they grew up eating Indian food or have never tried it — and leave feeling like they discovered something new to love.”

Founded in 2009 by Akash and Rana Kapoor as a single food truck in Northern California, Curry Up Now has grown to 20 locations nationwide with more in development. The concept emphasizes convenience, creativity and dietary flexibility, with halal, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto and paleo options available.

“Flower Mound is a growing, diverse city that appreciates quality and culture,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and CEO of Curry Up Now. “We see a strong energy here and an opportunity not just to serve food, but to build a real connection through it. Samy and Kiki are strong leaders who care deeply about their craft and the community, and we’re excited to see them lead the way.”

The Lone Star State’s newest Curry Up Now will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and marks the second restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth, third in Texas and 20th systemwide. Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by visiting curryupnow.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

*Must show proof of enrollment in Curry Up Now’s loyalty program to redeem. One free Tikka Masala (chicken or paneer), Hella Vegan burrito or bowl per person, per visit on Saturday, June 7 only. Valid for in-person orders while supplies last. Not available online or for delivery. Cannot be combined with other offers. No transfer value.

**Guests must sign up during the grand opening celebration to enter the raffle. One entry per person. Winners will be notified within one week of the event.