Custom Made Inventory (CMI), a leading innovator in the packaging industry, announced the appointment of Jeff Yandian as the new Director of Commercialization. With an impressive background in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the CMI team.

Jeff Yandian joins CMI from Checkers and Rally’s, where he played a pivotal role in driving the brand’s growth and development through their supply chain. Prior to his tenure at Checkers and Rally’s, Jeff held key positions at renowned companies such as Brinker International, Sonic, Wendy’s, and Yum Brands. His extensive experience in the QSR sector and deep understanding of the industry’s dynamics make him an invaluable addition to the CMI leadership team.

As a seasoned packaging engineer, Jeff’s innovative approach and strategic vision have consistently delivered exceptional results. At CMI, he will be responsible for spearheading commercialization efforts, leveraging his expertise to enhance product development, streamline operations, and drive market expansion.

