Custom Made Inventory (CMI), a leading innovator in the packaging industry, announced that we have just turned on our first high-speed paper cup machine. This strategic investment underscores CMI’s commitment to advancing its production capabilities and delivering high-quality products to meet growing market demands.

The newly activated high-speed paper cup machines, known for their efficiency and precision, will significantly enhance CMI’s production capacity. With this cutting-edge technology, CMI is poised to set new standards, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved product consistency. The first machine has been operational since July 2024, and we are excited to share that more machines are planned and in the works for the very near future.

CMI anticipates this investment will open new avenues for growth, enabling the company to expand its remarkable quality control and increase production speed. We can now offer dedicated production lines to individual customers as needed.