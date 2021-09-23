Customers Crave Breakfast Sandwiches, Survey Says

Forty-five percent of consumers ranked breakfast sandwiches as one of their favorite breakfast items, according to a new survey hosted by Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants. Conducted in conjunction with National Breakfast Day (September 26), the survey found 24% of consumers rated breakfast sandwiches as their favorite breakfast food item, with 21% choosing it as their second favorite breakfast selection. Delivery for breakfast is also about to get a boost, as 39% of consumers order breakfast for delivery at least once a month.

In addition to breakfast sandwiches, other top breakfast favorites include pancakes/waffles/french toast (18%), cooked eggs (14%) and breakfast burritos (11%). While men are more likely (44%) than women (37%) to order breakfast at least once a month, women (14%) are more likely than men (11%) to indicate that breakfast is their favorite meal of the day. And, 18% of respondents indicated they are ordering breakfast for delivery more often.

What’s more, consumers aren’t just eating breakfast in the morning any more. Twenty percent of men surveyed order breakfast for an afternoon snack once a week or more, and 26% of dinners include traditional breakfast items.

According to the survey, the top reasons consumers order breakfast for delivery are food quality (19%), convenience (17%) and taste (17%). The survey also revealed that consumers order breakfast for delivery more during the week (37%) than on the weekend (20%).

For National Breakfast Day, Nextbite launched a special promotion (Sept. 24-26) enabling consumers to buy one item and get one free on all the delivery apps for its breakfast menu items --Crack’t and Hatch House breakfast sandwiches along with the Huevorito breakfast burrito.

“People are looking for variety and quality in their delivery breakfast choices,” said Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite. “Our new Crack’t and HatchHouse concepts give consumers a range of options, from delectable brunch-inspired specialties to exciting new twists on the ever-popular breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito. The convenience of breakfast delivery makes it even better for busy workers and students.”

Available to consumers through Nextbite restaurant partners, the new Nextbite delivery-only breakfast options include: Hatch House classic breakfast sandwiches with a gourmet touch; Crack’t amped up breakfast “sammies”; and HuevoRito authentic breakfast burritos with eggs, potatoes, meats, veggies and cheese. HuevoRito also includes a hearty vegan option.

Consumers can order Nextbite’s new breakfast menu items through delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub. Nextbite partners with restaurants to offer these delivery-only menu items.