Dacha Beer Garden Names one of the Top Beer Gardens in the U.S.

The people have spoken! Wondering where the top beer gardens are located so that you can enjoy a brew indoors or outdoors? USA Today announced its 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2022 selections for the top beer gardens in the country. Readers chose their favorite beer gardens, and it was no surprise that Dacha Beer Garden was once again selected in the top 10. Nabbing the #5 spot this year, Dacha Beer Garden’s two locations in Washington, D.C. at Navy Yard and Shaw are beloved for a mind-blowing selection of brews, tasty food and snacks, an inclusive fun-filled atmosphere, and impeccable service.

“We are thrilled to be chosen again for this honor,” says Dacha’s co-owner Dmitri Chekaldin. “All of us at Team Dacha focus on delivering memorable experiences to all of our two AND four-legged customers. Whether we are hosting neighborhood regulars or visitors from out of town, everyone discovers our gardens' welcoming atmosphere and thoughtful menu selections. As always at Dacha Beer Garden - Your Gemutlich is our top priority!"

Dacha Beer Garden includes two iconic locations at 1600 7th Street NW in DC’s Shaw neighborhood and the Navy Yard location at 79 Potomac Avenue SE. Dacha serves a carefully curated selection of world-class German, Belgian, and American craft beers along with wines, meads, ciders, and other refreshments. The full-service food menu derives its inspiration from traditional Bavarian beer gardens while a relaxing, open-air format with comfortable seating welcomes anywhere from 800-1,000 customers per day. Both settings are frequently booked for small and large events, including wildly popular doggy birthday parties. Takeout orders are also a convenient choice for time-pressed customers on-the-go.

Dacha Beer Garden’s one-of-a-kind business model has resulted in a spate of interest from prospective franchisees.