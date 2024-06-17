Area 15 Ventures, LLC, a private equity firm based in Castle Rock, Colorado, announced the launch of an incentive program where Veterans are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the initial franchise fee for two esteemed brands: Daddy’s Chicken Shack and Port of Subs.

Both brands are proud to extend this exclusive incentive to Veterans across the nation. This program will support the existing growth of both brands. For Daddy’s Chicken Shack, the emerging chicken brand has its sights set on nationwide growth with over 173 restaurants currently under development. Likewise, Port of Subs is dialed in on its expansion plans, focusing on national expansion. This new program was inspired by several of the corporate team members being Veterans themselves, seeking to bring opportunities to other Veterans.

“We understand the importance of supporting Veterans and the valuable contributions they make to our local communities and businesses,” says Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX Holdings, Motto Mortgage, and current Chairman for Area 15 Ventures. “With members of our corporate team being Veterans themselves, this initiative is a reflection of our commitment to giving back to those who have served our country and providing them with opportunities for success in the entrepreneurial landscape.”

Liniger served in the United States Air Force, including deployments in Vietnam and Thailand, with his final assignment at an ROTC detachment in Arizona. Adam Contos, recently retired CEO and Board Director of RE/MAX Holdings, and current partner of Area 15 Ventures, began his journey in the United States Marine Corps after high school. He transitioned to law enforcement, commanding the SWAT team and holding various roles such as undercover narcotics agent, patrol officer, investigator, and supervisor, all while volunteering as a Deputy Sheriff in Douglas County, Colorado. Tony Adams, President of Daddy’s Chicken Shack, joined the Army at 25 years old and was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2009, leading combat missions and small unit operations resulting in the suppression of Al-Qaeda forces in the region. Adams also provided unit support as an EMT, Translator, and Counterinsurgency (COIN) specialist. As a decorated combat veteran, he also became the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer of the First Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, VFW Post 1.

“As Veterans, we understand the challenges and sacrifices that come with serving our country, which is why we are committed to uplifting our fellow Veterans through this opportunity,” adds Adams. “Our goal is to not only provide financial incentives but also foster a supportive community where Veterans can thrive and continue their legacy of service.”

Area 15 Ventures is owned by the Liniger family and currently invests in 12 businesses, ranging from restaurant brands to motorcycle companies, and even a brand specializing in life-saving technology in the event of emergencies. The private equity group continues to expand its reach with new concepts and provide guidance through its shared services model, including providing outstanding support with its marketing and technology capabilities for its portfolio brands. As Area 15 Ventures looks toward the future, its immediate focus lies with supporting upcoming openings with existing franchisees, as well as securing additional regional developers in new territories.

Ideal franchise candidates have a desire to provide quality, fresh ingredients to customers along with the idea of leveraging an unforgettable experience in bringing people together. The brand aims to attract individuals and groups with previous restaurant experience and who resonate with the brand’s values of bringing sunshine to communities by honoring inclusivity, good food and a memorable guest experience.