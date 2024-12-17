Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced the grand opening of its newest location at 3501 N Lakeline Blvd Suite 110, Leander, TX. The celebration will take place December 19, 20, and 21, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Leander Chamber of Commerce on December 19 at 11:00 AM.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers a fresh take on fast-casual dining with a menu of chef-perfected recipes, local craft beers, catering options for any occasion, and a fun, engaging loyalty program. Their signature chicken is brined in buttermilk and herbs, then pressure-cooked crispy or grilled to perfection, creating juicy, flavorful sandwiches that stand out from the rest. Each sandwich is served on a light brioche bun with house made pickles and a choice of ten flavorful sauces. The menu features a variety of chicken sandwich options, fresh salads, chicken fingers, and popcorn chicken, offering something for everyone.

Locally owned and operated by Leander residents Chuck and Nicole Goddard, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is proud to be part of the community. “This has been a labor of love for our family and our entire team,” said Nicole Goddard. “We’re excited to make Daddy’s Chicken Shack a gathering place where our neighbors, friends, and families can come together. Our goal is to create a welcoming space that becomes an integral part of the Leander community.”