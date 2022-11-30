Daddy’s Chicken Shack Readies for Growth Push

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is setting the stage for an impeccable year with stellar growth across the country.

2022 was quite the year for Daddy’s Chicken Shack. With the successful opening of the brand’s flagship restaurant in Houston Heights, along with the signing of eight franchise agreements across California, Oregon, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia and Florida, the brand now has a total of 120 units in development nationwide. As a nod to Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s first group of regional developers that helped the brand reach this incredible milestone, the brand hosted its first-ever regional developer conference, a rare achievement after launching its franchise opportunity just last year.

The brand’s first conference was hosted by its founders, Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas, and Dave Liniger, former CEO and co-founder of RE/MAX realty, who originally joined the team as an investor and later sought out his own regional development agreement. Liniger was the first to ignite a chain of regional development deals, inking 20 units split evenly between Arizona and Colorado. His first location is set to open in Scottsdale by the end of the year. Liniger’s involvement has played an integral role in expanding the brand’s presence and generating excitement nationwide.

“Daddy’s Chicken Shack started franchising nearly one year ago, and already we’ve been able to yield amazing results with growth happening in several states. With my extensive career experience in real estate and with other franchise concepts, I knew immediately that this was a stellar concept equipped to stand the test of time,” says Liniger. “Daddy’s is the type of brand that is designed to thrive in today’s market, with impeccable products, innovative operations and a rock-solid group of individuals backing it. With already so much growth on the horizon, I am thrilled to play a part in taking this brand to the next level.”

Liniger’s involvement sparked interest with eager developers across the country, with several citing his investment in the brand as a key factor in their decision to sign multi-unit agreements. The most recent regional developers, each with 10 units targeting Atlanta and Houston, noted that Liniger’s presence was an added assurance in the brand becoming a nationwide success.

These recent multi-unit signings come on the heels of the brand’s first-ever regional developer conference. The conference, held in Las Vegas, brought together each member of the Daddy’s Chicken Shack team to celebrate the outstanding growth the brand has seen in just a few short months. The conference featured educational seminars from Dave Liniger and former RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos, centered around the power of entrepreneurship and the value in organizational leadership. In addition, president and co-founder of Daddy’s Chicken Shack, Chris Georgalas, showcased the brand's tech-enabled business model with a presentation highlighting the importance of integrated technology in daily store operations.

Topping it off, the brand’s conference was followed by the opening of its Houston Heights flagship location, officially making it the second active Daddy’s Chicken Shack location. The late-October opening drew in community members from all areas of Houston to celebrate the California-based brand’s entrance into southern markets.

“The last few months have provided outstanding milestones for our brand. Both the Houston opening and our first-ever conference have given us an eye into 2023, and we are ecstatic for what’s to come,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “Our regional developer conference was a testament to the kind of culture we are cultivating at Daddy’s Chicken Shack. This brand has quickly become a tight-knit group with dynamic individuals who are dedicated to making Daddy’s a household name. Our vision is to bring all walks of life together under the umbrella of our delicious menu items, and that’s exactly the path we’re forging for ourselves. I can speak for the entire development team when I say 2023 will be a monumental year, and I look forward to our continue expansion.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.