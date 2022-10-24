Daddy's Chicken Shack Signs 10-Unit Deal in Georgia

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is getting peachy after announcing their most recent development deal, this time igniting its growth in Georgia. Now with eight development deals for the brand in 2022 alone, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is cementing its reputation as one of the hottest emerging chicken concepts with over 100 locations in development in major metropolitan cities across the country.



Established in the fast-casual chicken sector with an elevated chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced today the development of 10 locations in Georgia, an untapped market for the brand. This announcement comes on the heels of another agreement in the Southeast, a 20-unit deal in Florida. Reggie Lowe, the newest franchisee to Daddy’s Chicken Shack, is an Atlanta native who brings a well-rounded perspective on commercial development to the table. Lowe currently owns and operates one of Atlanta’s premier heating and cooling businesses, Apex Residential Solutions, which he opened in 2007.



“The restaurant scene was not even on my radar until I read that Dave Liniger, the CEO and co-founder of RE/MAX, was a pivotal player and investor in a new chicken concept. I know Dave has a phenomenal eye for successful business ventures, and his involvement in Daddy’s Chicken Shack was an added assurance that this venture is the right fit for me and the perfect brand to kickstart my involvement in the restaurant industry,” says Lowe. “It’s thrilling to join a brand with such high promise at an early stage of growth. I’m confident that both the outstanding product and dynamic team will make the brand a nationwide hit, and I’m extremely honored to be the first developer to bring the brand to Atlanta.”



Lowe will oversee the site selection and development of all 10 Georgia locations, targeting the south Atlanta area first. Given his previous business experience, Lowe is equipped to provide a wide array of industry insight that ranges from commercial infrastructure knowledge to daily operational expertise. Lowe plans to open the first of his 10 locations as soon as possible, aiming for a first quarter opening date.



“It has been a fantastic experience to watch our brand enter yet another new state. Now with our flagship location in Houston ready to open its doors, we’re really starting to see our franchise expansion plans come to life,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “Atlanta is an amazing growth market that will undoubtedly lead to accelerated expansion across the southern United States, and Reggie is the perfect franchisee to be leading the charge. We’re honored to have him join our brand, and look forward to many years in business together.”



Lowe’s multi-unit agreement comes roughly one month after local Florida couple Ed and Gayla Zausch signed a 20-unit development deal targeting Orlando and Daytona Beach. Under the direction of Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE who serves as Chief Development Officer for Daddy’s, the emerging chain has already signed eight Regional Developers with 120 units in development. “The regional developer model allows entrepreneurs to secure a market with 1M or more in population, open their first Daddy’s then develop the market with additional owned units or independent franchisees,” says Litalien, “thus allowing for development without committing all the capital required in a typical area developer model.” This chain of development deals was ignited by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, the majority investor in Daddy’s who is also a Regional Developer for markets in Phoenix and Denver. His first unit is being built-out in Scottsdale and expected to open by year-end.



Launching in 2018, Daddy’s business model is deeply entrenched in technology. A brand ahead of the curve with front-end technology, the restaurant was designed to facilitate online ordering, app engagement, in-store web-enabled tech, exclusive pick-up areas and third-party delivery partnerships. Plus, Georgalas’ vision included a dynamic backend technology suite that fosters real-time data to better serve customers, employees and vendors. The franchisees have been inspired and motivated by the dynamic concept, and especially with the product created by Pace Webb herself. Webb, an accomplished entrepreneur and chef, handcrafted each menu item. She perfected a flavor profile unlike any other that blends her own Southern U.S. roots with tastes from Southeast Asia. The result is a menu filled with fried chicken sandwiches, bowls and sides capturing cult-like fanfare in its Southern California home market and soon well beyond.



Ideal franchise candidates have a desire to provide quality, fresh ingredients to customers along with the idea of leveraging an unforgettable experience in bringing people together. The brand aims to attract individuals and groups with previous restaurant experience and who resonate with the brand’s values of bringing sunshine to communities by honoring inclusivity, good food and a memorable guest experience.