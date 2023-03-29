Daddy's Chicken Shack Signs 10-Unit Deal in Sacramento

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is sprouting new growth on the West Coast, this time signing another regional development agreement in the Golden State, which includes 10 units for the greater Sacramento area.



This deal comes just two months after the brand’s most recent signing in Michigan, and officially marks the second multi-unit agreement to hit California since the brand began franchising in 2022. Daddy’s Chicken Shack is currently on track to open its first franchise location in Q2 in Scottsdale, under the guidance of Dave Liniger, co-founder and former CEO of RE/MAX, an investor and regional developer with the emerging chicken concept.



The brand’s notable growth over the last year has attracted esteemed entrepreneurs nationwide, and most recently caught the attention of Dilpreet Sidhu, a businessman local to California. Sidhu’s agreement details a 10-unit territory surrounding Sacramento, and a specific goal to develop his first location in Elk Grove. Sidhu currently operates a successful liquor store in the area, providing him with a keen eye for real estate and particular expertise in operating a thriving local business.



“I knew this was the right concept to invest in when I saw just how quickly the franchise system in place was expanding,” says Sidhu. “After owning a liquor store for almost two decades, I wanted to take my experience and skillset over to the restaurant industry, and I’m ecstatic to begin this journey with a brand like Daddy’s Chicken Shack. The food is amazing, and the people working to grow this brand are not only talented, but extremely knowledgeable in the realm of franchising. Each step of the way has given me the assurance that this was the right step, and I look forward to beginning the opening process.”



Sidhu will oversee the site selection and development of his first location, as well as secure additional franchisees for the remaining sites in Sacramento.



“California holds a special place in our hearts as we opened our first-ever location in Pasadena just a few years ago. Not only that, but California is always at the forefront of food trends and commercial real estate growth. The match-up couldn’t be better for Dilpreet,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “This year is already on track to build on the amazing momentum we garnered in 2022, and I cannot wait to see these openings come to fruition over the coming months.”



With an emphasis on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack now has locations in development throughout Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia and Arizona. Under the direction of Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE who serves as Chief Development Officer for Daddy’s. These locations are a result of several regional developer teams within the Daddy’s system. This chain of development deals was ignited by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, the majority investor in Daddy’s who is also a regional developer for markets in Phoenix and Denver.



Launching in 2018, Daddy’s business model is deeply entrenched in technology. A brand ahead of the curve with front-end technology, the restaurant was designed to facilitate online ordering, app engagement, in-store web-enabled tech, exclusive pick-up areas and third-party delivery partnerships. Plus, Georgalas’ vision included a dynamic backend technology suite that fosters real-time data to better serve customers, employees and vendors.



With a regional development deal in place for Sidhu, his immediate focus lies solely on the first location in Elk Grove. From there, he will begin actively marketing the franchise opportunity to qualified individuals who will carry on the Daddy’s Chicken Shack growth.



Ideal franchise candidates have a desire to provide quality, fresh ingredients to customers along with the idea of leveraging an unforgettable experience in bringing people together. The brand aims to attract individuals and groups with previous restaurant experience and who resonate with the brand’s values of bringing sunshine to communities by honoring inclusivity, good food and a memorable guest experience.