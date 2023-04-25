Daddy's Chicken Shack Signs 20-Unit Deal in Austin

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is yet again ramping up development in Texas, now announcing its newest regional development agreement which includes 20 units slated for the greater Austin area.



This announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s most recent signing in California, and now marks 40 units in development across Texas for the Southern-inspired chicken concept. Daddy’s Chicken Shack is currently on track to open its first franchised location in April in Scottsdale, under the guidance of Dave Liniger, co-founder and former CEO of RE/MAX, an investor and regional developer with the brand.



Since Daddy’s Chicken Shack began franchising in 2022, the brand has garnered the attention of notable entrepreneurs across the country. As the newest franchisees to join the brand, Chuck and Nicole Goddard’s regional development agreement details 20 units across Austin with a specific goal to open their first location in Leander, a northern suburb of Austin. Bringing extensive career experience across finance, engineering, software and even real estate, the Goddard’s are primed with the ideal expertise to run a successful operation from all fronts.



“Growing up, my father owned several restaurants and it was a fantastic experience to see firsthand what that process entailed,” says Chuck. “We researched several franchise concepts in this journey, but Daddy’s Chicken Shack stood out amongst the crowd. The brand is fun and exciting, and the entire leadership team felt like family from the get-go – not to mention, the menu is simply outstanding. We’re thrilled to be joining Daddy’s at such an exciting stage of growth, and eager to begin the site selection process for our first location.”



The Goddard’s will oversee the site selection and development of their first location, as well as secure additional franchisees for the remaining sites in Austin.



“Texas has continued to be a trending growth market for the restaurant industry, and in particular, Austin has seen a massive influx of economic development in the last few years,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “We’re ecstatic to be expanding our Texas-roots even further toward a thriving city like Austin, and it feels great to have a husband-and-wife team like Chuck and Nicole take this step with us. We look forward to seeing their first location open as we continue growing the Daddy’s name.”



With an emphasis on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack now has locations in development throughout Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia and Arizona. Under the direction of Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE who serves as Chief Development Officer for Daddy’s. These locations are a result of several regional developer teams within the Daddy’s system. This chain of development deals was ignited by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, the majority investor in Daddy’s who is also a regional developer for markets in Scottsdale and Denver.



Launching in 2018, Daddy’s business model is deeply entrenched in technology. A brand ahead of the curve with front-end technology, the restaurant was designed to facilitate online ordering, app engagement, in-store web-enabled tech, exclusive pick-up areas and third-party delivery partnerships. Plus, Georgalas’ vision included a dynamic backend technology suite that fosters real-time data to better serve customers, employees and vendors.



With a regional development deal in place for the Goddard’s, their immediate focus lies solely on the first location in North Austin. From there, they will begin actively marketing the franchise opportunity to qualified individuals who will carry on the Daddy’s Chicken Shack growth.



Ideal franchise candidates have a desire to provide quality, fresh ingredients to customers along with the idea of leveraging an unforgettable experience in bringing people together. The brand aims to attract individuals and groups with previous restaurant experience and who resonate with the brand’s values of bringing sunshine to communities by honoring inclusivity, good food and a memorable guest experience.