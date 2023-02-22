Daddy's Chicken Shack Signs Another Development Deal in Colorado

Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its third regional development agreement in Colorado, now adding another 10 locations to the Denver area.



The latest multi-unit agreement will target the greater Denver area and surrounding communities. Coming just weeks after a similar agreement was revealed in Detroit, this Denver announcement officially marks the brand’s 10th regional development deal. Currently, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is on track to open its first franchise locations during the first quarter of 2023 in Scottsdale, Denver and Orlando.



The brand’s record-breaking growth also earned them the leading spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 list, outlining the hottest and fastest-growing franchise concepts in the industry. The recognition among other achievements from Daddy’s attracted the latest entrepreneurial couple, Lori and Kerry Dunn, to the brand.



The Dunn’s have a specific aim to open their first location in Colorado Springs by the end of 2023. As the newest franchisees to join Daddy’s Chicken Shack, the Dunn’s bring a wide array of real estate experience to the table, ranging from residential sales, commercial space management, appraisals and property flipping. Each facet of their career experience has made the pair equipped to handle all stages of the development process, all the way from site selection to daily operations.



“For several years, we’ve sought out a new business venture that we felt comfortable pursuing. We wanted something recession-resistant, with a fantastic leadership team and a top-notch product behind it – Daddy’s Chicken Shack undoubtedly checks all of those boxes,” said Kerry Dunn. “Having spent so many years working on all sides of the real estate industry, seeing Dave Liniger’s involvement has been the added assurance that our gut feeling is right: this brand is on track to become the next viral success story. We consider ourselves lucky to be a part of a brand like Daddy’s at the ground-floor, and we look forward to seeing the progress this team makes in the coming months.”



The Dunn’s will oversee the development of their first location, as well as secure additional franchisees for the remaining sites in their market.



“Having just been named to QSR Magazine’s 40/40 list as the top emerging franchise, this announcement couldn’t come at a better time. The growth we’ve seen over the last year, combined with everything in development, is a testament that our brand shows no signs of slowing down,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “Colorado has proven to be an amazing market with limitless potential for growth, and we can’t wait to have Lori and Kerry join us as we continue to grow nationwide.”



With an emphasis on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack now has locations in development throughout Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia and Arizona. Under the direction of Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE who serves as Chief Development Officer for Daddy’s, this chain of development deals was ignited by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, the majority investor in Daddy’s who is also a regional developer for markets in Phoenix and Denver. His first unit is slated for the Scottsdale region.



Launching in 2018, Daddy’s business model is deeply entrenched in technology. A brand ahead of the curve with front-end technology, the restaurant was designed to facilitate online ordering, app engagement, in-store web-enabled tech, exclusive pick-up areas and third-party delivery partnerships. Plus, Georgalas’ vision included a dynamic backend technology suite that fosters real-time data to better serve customers, employees and vendors.



Ideal franchise candidates have a desire to provide quality, fresh ingredients to customers along with the idea of leveraging an unforgettable experience in bringing people together. The brand aims to attract individuals and groups with previous restaurant experience and who resonate with the brand’s values of bringing sunshine to communities by honoring inclusivity, good food and a memorable guest experience.