Daddy’s Chicken Shack, the rapidly growing fast-casual concept known for its innovative, quality-driven approach to chicken, announce its latest Regional Development Agreement in California. Zone 10 Partners LLC, a Southern California-based franchise group led by seasoned multi-brand operators Mohammed Haq, Aman Lehal, and Kam Dhillon, will oversee the development of at least 10 new Daddy’s Chicken Shack locations across Southern California, with the first set to open in the second half of 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring such an experienced, successful, and energetic team on board to introduce Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Southern California,” said Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “Kam, Mohammed, and Aman have an impressive track record of restaurant franchise development across national and international brands, and their commitment to growing the Daddy’s brand throughout the region will help solidify our presence in this important market.”

Zone 10 Partners LLC’s Kam Dhillon expressed the group’s enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We were drawn to Daddy’s by the legacy of its ownership group, Area 15, and the responsiveness and expertise of the Daddy’s support team. We considered several other brands but were most impressed by Daddy’s commitment to quality and innovation – from their food and operations to their overall approach to creating the best possible customer experience. We’re obsessed with securing the best possible real estate and excited to bring this standout concept to Los Angeles and Orange County.”

Parent company Area 15 Ventures is owned by franchising legend Dave Liniger, co-founder of the global RE/MAX franchise. Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers franchisees the opportunity to build their own legacy, supported by a solid foundation of comprehensive tools and guidance from the corporate team. Daddy’s focus on freshness and flavor has set it apart in the fast-casual landscape, delivering a culinary experience that combines bold flavors and high-quality ingredients with every order.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack, known for its crispy, pressure-cooked chicken has taken a unique culinary approach, blending traditional American flavors with creative Southeast Asian and Japanese influences. Each sandwich is brined in buttermilk, served on a brioche bun with housemade pickles, and can be customized with ten signature sauces, offering guests a fresh take on the classic chicken sandwich.