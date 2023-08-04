Daily Provisions Appoints Zach Koff as President

Daily Provisions announced the appointment of Zach Koff as President, effective September 16, 2023.

Zach joins Daily Provisions, Union Square Hospitality Group’s (USHG) all-day neighborhood kitchen, after thirteen years in operations at Shake Shack, where he played an integral role in growing the company from just three locations to its current nearly 500 outposts globally. In his new position, Koff will focus on operational excellence and strategic early-stage growth, in order to expand the reach of Daily Provisions’ beloved nostalgic dishes. Daily Provisions currently operates four locations across Manhattan and is slated to open its first Brooklyn storefront in the coming weeks.

“The appointment of Zach is testimony to the confidence, commitment and excitement we feel for Daily Provisions,” shares USHG CEO Chip Wade. “What started as an annex to Union Square Cafe - meant to be a gift to its neighborhood - has emerged as a beloved business with a devoted following and true sense of community. We know that Zach has the operational know-how to successfully scale Daily Provisions, while maintaining and advancing the commitment we feel towards our employees.”

A graduate of the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, Koff first joined USHG in 2001 working at Tabla as a summer intern. Following his graduation from Cornell, he went to work for the Bravo/Brio Restaurant Group for eight years, opening and operating locations in five markets. In 2010, he joined Shake Shack, charged with overseeing the company’s Miami Beach opening, its first location outside of New York. Over his thirteen years with the organization, Koff grew from a Director of Operations to its first Chief Operating Officer.

Now, as President of Daily Provisions, Koff will work closely with USHG CEO Chip Wade, USHG Founder & Executive Chairman Danny Meyer, and the Daily Provisions leadership team, which includes award-winning Executive Culinary Director Chef Claudia Fleming. He will oversee all aspects of the business, with a focus on growth strategy, innovation, and community investment, while strengthening the unique identity of Daily Provisions.

“I’ve been enjoying (and craving!) Daily Provisions’ crullers and breakfast sandwiches since its inception,” says Koff. “For me, there’s nothing more professionally thrilling than joining an organization that’s poised for growth. Daily Provisions is a dynamic brand with deep neighborhood roots. I’m looking forward to working alongside the talented team, laying the groundwork for Daily Provisions’ next chapter.”

“I’ve had the privilege of having a front row seat to Zach’s remarkable evolution as a spirited and beloved leader,” says USHG Founder and Executive Chairman Danny Meyer. “I’ve seen the pivotal role he’s played in providing meaningful career paths for so many other leaders across the country. I can’t wait to watch the Daily Provisions team thrive and benefit from his gifts. Under Zach’s guidance, we look forward to bringing Daily Provisions to more neighborhoods in New York and beyond.”

Since first debuting on 19th Street in 2017, Daily Provisions has drawn visitors from early until late for its exceptionally executed menu of familiar favorites. Daily Provisions fits the many needs of hungry New Yorkers, offering crullers and B.E.Cs in the morning, made-to-order sandwiches and seasonal soups in the afternoon, a dinner menu inclusive of a Whole Rotisserie Chicken and Patty Melt, plus wine, beer and cocktails, with classic bakery items available throughout the day. In addition to its Union Square flagship, Daily Provisions also has locations on the Upper West Side, West Village and in Manhattan West. Daily Provision’s latest location, opening in the coming weeks, will be at 151 Court Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.