Dairy Queen Announces Summer All-Star Auction

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) announced the DQ Summer All-Star Auction – an opportunity to secure the ultimate bragging rights by having a Blizzard Treat from the NEW Summer Blizzard Treat Menu honorarily renamed for the highest bidding fan. Fans can also score a VIP Blizzard Pass worth $5,000 that will allow them to grab a Blizzard Treat all season long and beyond. In addition to the grand prize, ADQ has also curated a collection of other summer-themed, customized items up for grabs. Net proceeds from the auction will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals​, of which the DQ brand has been a longtime charitable fundraising sponsor.

On May 16, the DQ All-Star Summer Auction opens, offering fans the opportunity to bid on the following packages:

VIP Summer Box:

The highest bidder will become a DQ all-star and score the Grand Prize package complete with all-star worthy prizes:

Honorary Renaming of a Blizzard Treat – Do you love Blizzard Treats SO much that one could be named after you or someone you know? Marking their place in Blizzard Treat history and solidifying their all-star status, the highest bidder will get the ultimate bragging rights by renaming an iconic Blizzard Treat of their choice within the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. The Honorary Blizzard Treat will feature the highest bidder’s name or a name of their choice and be featured on DQ.com and DQ’s social channels in June*.

VIP Blizzard Treat Pass (Valued at $5,000) – Blizzard Treats all summer, fall, winter AND spring? Yes please! The package includes a coveted VIP pass that will allow the fan to grab a Blizzard Treat whenever hunger strikes.

A Collection of All-Star Swag:

An iconic serving spoon fit for an all-star – A customized DQ red spoon engraved with the bidder’s name.

Brag-worthy, custom koozie and tumbler – An engraved Blizzard Treat cup-themed koozie (fit for a small-sized Blizzard Treat) and tumbler, engraved with the bidder’s honorary name.

The ultimate memento – Poster displaying your Honorary Blizzard Treat name as a keepsake to honor these one-of-a-kind bragging rights.

Ultimate Summer Box:

Custom DQ Baseball Jersey – Knowing that summer is synonymous with baseball and Blizzard Treats, enjoy a bright blue, customizable baseball jersey to sport this summer complete with personalized flair, such as your name and your favorite Fall Blizzard Treat flavor.

Ultimate Blizzard Treat Pass (Valued at $1,000) – The ultimate bragging rights to enjoy Blizzard Treats with the whole family or your favorite friends.

Portable Projector Perfect for Summer Nights – Summer blockbusters are a warm-weather staple, and with a portable projector, fans can enjoy ample backyard summer movie nights throughout the season (with a Blizzard Treat in hand, of course).

All-Star Summer Box:

Custom DQ Baseball Jersey – Another fan will also score the bright blue, customizable baseball jersey to sport this summer complete with personalized flair, such as your name and your favorite Fall Blizzard Treat flavor.

Bounteous Blizzard Treat Pass (Valued at $500) – The must-have pass to enjoy bounteous Blizzard Treats with everyone.

DQ Corn Hole – Designed to feature “the cone with the curl on top,” this corn hole game will bring the happy to any summer activity.

DQ Hat and Tees – A collection of seasonal DQ swag to sport all summer long.

In addition to donating auction net proceeds to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, Dairy Queen will donate and match the winning bids up to $5,000, to provide health and hope to kids across the U.S.

“DQ is the official Summer Headquarters where you can enjoy world-famous soft serve, iconic treats and your favorite food items,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ. “We want to welcome the season of ice cream and baseball with our Summer Blizzard Treat Menu and delight our devoted fans with an auction that gives back to a cause we are passionate about supporting.”

The NEW Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is now available at participating locations for a limited time only. Packed with a variety of iconic flavors available ALL SUMMER LONG, this year’s Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is the hallmark of the season and includes: