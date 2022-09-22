Dairy Queen Announces Vendor Awards

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ) announced its vendor of the year award winners. The awards, recognizing vendors in the U.S. and Canada, were presented at DQ Supply Chain Summit 2022 in Marco Island, Florida on Wednesday, September 21.

IDQ recognized U.S. vendors who have gone above and beyond to support IDQ and its network of independent franchise owners who own and operate DQ restaurants. The awards were presented to winners by DQ category leaders.

U.S. Dairy Vendor of the Year – Classic Mix Partners, Neenah, Wisconsin

U.S. Distributor of the Year – Avalon Foodservice, Fulton, Ohio

U.S. Equipment Vendor of the Year – Parts Town, LLC, Addison, Illinois

U.S. Purchasing Vendor of the Year – TR Toppers, Inc., Pueblo, Colorado

IDQ and the Canadian Dairy Queen Operator’s Purchasing CO-OP (CDQ CO-OP), the supply chain serving DQ restaurants in Canada, recognized Canadian vendors that delivered exemplary support and service to both organizations and DQ franchise owners. The awards were presented to winners by representatives of IDQ and CDQ CO-OP.

Canada Dairy Vendor of the Year – Saputo Dairy Products Canada GP, Edmonton, Alberta

Canada Distributor of the Year – Gordon Food Service – Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta

Canada Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Sofina Foods Inc., Mississauga, Ontario

“Vendors are integral members of the DQ system and their innovation, customer service and commitment help us create positive memories for our fans every day,” says Dan Kropp, chief operating officer, U.S. and Canada at International Dairy Queen. “Many of these vendors have worked with us for decades, and we thank them for their ongoing support and continued dedication to helping us serve delicious hot food and cool treats to fans at DQ restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.”



Classic Mix Partners supplies soft serve mix to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for more than 70 years.



Avalon Foodservice provides distribution services to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for more than 40 years.



Parts Town supplies OEM equipment parts to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and formally has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for three years.



TR Toppers supplies chopped branded toppings to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for more than 35 years.



Saputo Dairy Products Canada GP supplies soft serve mix to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than 30 years.



Gordon Food Service - Edmonton provides distribution services to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than 15 years.



Sofina Foods Inc. supplies chicken products to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than eight years.