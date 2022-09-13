Dairy Queen Appoints Nicolas Boudet COO

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ) today announced Nicolas Boudet joined the company as chief operating officer, international. Boudet will lead the international business, including operations, franchise development, supply chain and marketing in more than 20 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. He brings more than 20 years of business leadership experience at well-known, globally recognized hospitality and quick-service restaurant brands.

Boudet most recently served as senior vice president global development and president of international at Wingstop Restaurants, Inc. (Wingstop). Before joining Wingstop in 2018, he was executive vice president and group president international at Focus Brands where he was responsible for Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, McAlister's, Moe's and Schlotzky's. Boudet also held leadership positions at YUM! Brands serving as: head of franchising and development for Taco Bell U.S., and chief development officer Latin America and Caribbean for KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

“Our international business is our largest growth opportunity and bringing in a strong international franchise leader is paramount to deliver on our future success,” says Troy Bader, president and CEO at International Dairy Queen. “With decades of increasingly successful franchise experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, Nicolas Boudet brings a vision and growth business mindset as we continue to expand in existing countries and enter new markets.”

“I am honored to join International Dairy Queen at a time when global growth is a key strategic business priority,” says Nicolas Boudet, chief operating officer, international, at International Dairy Queen. “I am committed to empowering this talented team to its full potential, building relationships with current and prospective franchise owners, and introducing new fans around the world to the DQ experience.”

Boudet holds a master’s degree from ESSEC Business School, Paris, France, in a program administered by Institut de Management Hôtelier International (IMHI) and Cornell University. He is based in Dallas, Texas, where he resides with his family.