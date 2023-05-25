Dairy Queen Builds International Business Team

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a subsidiary of International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ) and a leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, announced two new hires to its international business team: Chris Wren, vice president of development, international, and Greg Kirian, vice president of marketing, international. Both executives will increase brand awareness and restaurant growth in countries outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Wren comes to ADQ with nearly three decades of experience in franchising and in the restaurant industry. He has held executive finance and development roles at CIT Bank, Dine Brands Global, Wingstop and Yum! Brands. Wren will oversee the strategy and execution of international business development in new and existing markets.

Kirian brings more than two decades of global food and beverage industry experience, including international marketing leadership roles at Little Caesar’s, Wingstop and Yum! Brands. In his role at ADQ, he will lead brand and marketing strategies for international markets.

“Given our aggressive business goals to expand the company’s global footprint outside of the U.S. and Canada, strong leadership in marketing and development roles will be critical,” says Nicolas Boudet, chief operating officer, international at American Dairy Queen Corporation. “Chris and Greg both add impressive and diverse portfolios of experience in global businesses. Their contributions will help us drive DQ restaurant growth and brand awareness in new and existing markets around the world.”

Wren and Kirian both hold master's degrees in business administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.