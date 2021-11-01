Dairy Queen to Debut Store in Martinsburg, West Virginia

DQ fans, rejoice! Martinsburg just got a whole lot sweeter.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Martinsburg. Set to open November 2, the restaurant is located at 51 Vantage View Drive.

The new restaurant will be owned by West Virginia native and owner of BFS (Better Faster Service) Foods, Marshall Bishop, who will be marking this site as his 12th DQ location in the state.

BFS Foods is a rapidly growing convenience store chain with 75 locations throughout Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington. Having experience with many quick-service restaurant concepts, BFS also operates numerous fast-food brands in addition to Dairy Queen, including Burger King, Huddle House, IHOP, Little Caesars Pizza, Subway and Tim Horton’s Café & Bake Shop.

“Throughout the years, we’ve seen that Dairy Queen is a timeless American classic that always brings smiles to both residents and travelers of every community that we’ve had the pleasure of serving,” says Bishop. “We’re looking forward to growing BFS Foods’ location count further by bringing DQ’s great food and classic frozen treats to the city of Martinsburg very soon.”