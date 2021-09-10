Dairy Queen Heads to Dacula, Georgia

American Dairy Queen Corporation announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Dacula, Georgia. Located at 1858 Auburn Rd., Dacula, GA 30019 the restaurant will be locally owned by DQ operators Sadiq Pathrawala and Asfak Momin. The restaurant will officially open to the community on Monday, September 13 serving fans both inside and through the drive-thru window.

“I’m so excited to partner with DQ for the fourth time to bring the Dacula community a new gathering place to simply enjoy a delicious meal and sweet treat with neighbors. The DQ team has been a huge part of my life as I began my career with the concept as an employee and now own locations of my own,” says Sadiq Pathrawala. “Due to my passion for the brand, I felt it was the right time for me to expand with DQ again. With my family at my side helping to run the business, I look forward to providing career opportunities for my neighbors in Dacula, helping them get the start that DQ offered me all those years ago.”

As an experienced multi-unit operator who understands the DQ system backwards and forwards, Pathrawala and Momin serve as strong leaders to the new Dacula team. The other members of the Pathrawala/Momin family will contribute to the running of the business to support day-to-day operations. As a now four-time DQ franchisee, Pathrawala and Momin from day one as employees knew they had found the perfect restaurant concept to partner with on their entrepreneurial journey. They are excited to serve the community of Dacula and build new connections with locals.

A welcoming environment for all, each DQ Grill & Chill location features comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including GrillBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout 80 years, ADQ now has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.