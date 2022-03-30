Dairy Queen Launches 'Stackburgers' in Biggest Menu Rollout in 20 Years

American Dairy Queen Corporation announced the new Signature Stackburgers menu. Centered on cheeseburgers that deliver on consumer demand for big flavor and variety, this new menu is the most significant product rollout for ADQ in the past 20 years.

“Our hot food menu, served at our DQ Grill & Chill restaurants, is key to our business goal to become a balanced leader in both food and treat items. We know that means innovating and expanding our everyday food offerings, and the new Signature Stackburgers go beyond typical cheeseburgers that you find at quick service restaurants,” says Troy Bader, president and chief executive officer at International Dairy Queen. “Offered in five flavor varieties, our new Signature Stackburgers deliver on everything fans want, and we are confident these new cheeseburgers will keep our fans coming back for more.”

Created as an everyday offering to defeat burger boredom, the Signature Stackburgers menu comes in five flavor varieties in the U.S. Offered as one-third pound doubles and one-half pound triples, each cheeseburger is made with 100-percent seasoned real beef and served on a soft and toasted bun with a wide array of delicious toppings.

The New Signature Stackburgers menu includes:

FlameThrower with fiery FlameThrower sauce, perfectly melted Pepper Jack, jalapeno bacon, tomato and lettuce

Loaded A.1. with A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce, creamy peppercorn sauce, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, perfectly melted Sharp American and crunchy onion rings

Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe with perfectly melted Sharp American and White Cheddar, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayo

Two Cheese Deluxe with perfectly melted Sharp American and White Cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayo

Original Cheeseburger with perfectly melted Sharp American, pickles, ketchup and mustard

“We know our fans are looking for cheeseburgers that offer big flavor and premium ingredients that keep them coming back for more, and the Signature Stackburgers menu was designed to meet that craving,” says Kelly Kenny, vice president of brand and product marketing at ADQ. “We now are offering five different cheeseburgers that bring flavor variety to our everyday menu, each made with perfectly melted cheese, seasoned beef and a host of creative toppings, all served on a perfectly soft and airy bun.”

The Signature Stackburgers menu is available at all DQ Grill & Chill restaurants across the U.S.