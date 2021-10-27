Dairy Queen to Open in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Hoffman Estates on October 30. Conveniently situated at 949 N Roselle Road, the restaurant is locally owned and operated by Danny Patel.

“My family and I have always been a large supporter of the fast-casual food industry, and are excited to bring a timeless favorite to Hoffman Estates that serves up both sweet and savory treats. Without a doubt, there is something for all ages to enjoy at Dairy Queen,” says Patel. “Our previous ownership experience with the DQ brand showcases our team’s dedication to bringing joy to each our community our restaurants serve. I’m confident our team’s dedication will have a tremendous impact on the success of our newest restaurant for years to come.”

This opening will be Patel’s third DQ Grill & Chill location. He plans to overlook daily operations and will be in close communication with all team members so that the location is run smoothly, and Dairy Queen’s brand standard is top of mind. Patel’s love for business is sure to make a sweet addition to the Hoffman Estates area.