Dairy Queen to Open in Houma, Louisiana

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, has announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Houma. Set to open on October 20, the restaurant is conveniently located at 1798 Martin Luther King Blvd.

The newest DQ location is locally owned by PJ and Michael Vicari, longtime operators with Dairy Queen. This will be the duo’s 10th restaurant within the state. Maintaining their recipe for success, PJ & Michael will work side-by-side at this new restaurant with PJ spearheading construction, while Michael oversees the day-to-day operations.

“We have been with the DQ brand for more than nine years now and still enjoy seeing the joy on fan’s faces as we bring a new restaurant to their community,” says Michael. “The Houma location is no different as we’ve closely been following the anticipation of our fan-base there. We’re looking forward to officially opening and servicing those that have patiently waited for us to open our doors. I’m excited to continue the momentum our other two locations have maintained to Houma and expand our reach further in southern Louisiana in the future.”

A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill features a modern look and feel with comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. In addition to soft-serve favorites and the signature Blizzard Treat, DQ fans also can enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers, the Chicken Strip Basket and delicious hot sandwiches.