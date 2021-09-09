Dairy Queen to Open in Leominster, Massachusetts

DQ fans, rejoice! The community of Leominster is getting a whole lot tastier.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), franchisor of the timeless DQ brand cherished for its classic delectable fare and frozen treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Leominster. Located at 18 Sack Blvd., the restaurant will be locally owned by area local Adam Fedeli. The restaurant will officially open to the community on Saturday, September 18, serving fans both inside and through the drive-thru window.

“I’m so excited to join the DQ team for the first time and provide my home community with a new place to connect and enjoy a delicious meal or sweet treat with neighbors. The stars perfectly aligned as the concept’s business model and targeted are of expansion were a perfect patch with my entrepreneurial goals,” says Adam Fedeli. “After working in business management for number of years, I gained a strong skillset in customer service, learning how to build customer loyalty by simply creating a personalized and memorable experience for guests. DQ has such a stellar reputation for bringing smiles to communities across the country, so I am eager to continue supporting my local community with this new business endeavor. With an exceptional team at my side, I look forward to serving Leominster in a new way.”

After gaining experience in the tech and small business sector, Fedeli brings a strong management background to the table as he begins his full-time franchise ownership. Fedeli will have the support of two managers and a staff of 60-70 locals to keep the Leominster location running smoothly, helping to stimulate the area’s economy as well. As small business ownership is the family tradition with Fedeli’s father and grandfather both running local cinemas, he will be continuing the proud legacy by providing his community with a delicious gathering spot.