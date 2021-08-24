Dairy Queen to Open in Pittsburg, Kansas

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Pittsburg, Kansas. Set to open August 30, the restaurant is located at 2111 North Broadway Street.

On grand opening day, the first 100 customers to attend will receive a free mini Blizzard with any food purchase. Additionally, on September 4, the restaurant will be hosting a special doorbuster deal in which the first 100 customers to buy a 10” Blizzard Cake will receive one free GrillBurger once a week for an entire year.

The new restaurant will be owned by multi-unit operator Raj Patel, who has worked with the Dairy Queen brand for over 15 years and will be marking this site as his sixth location to date.

“With a long-standing tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats, I’ve always admired DQ’s community-centered and family-oriented business model,” says Patel. “Following the positive reception of my other locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, we’re thrilled to be bringing smiles to fans of all ages in Pittsburg very soon.”

In addition to Raj, his brother-in-law Chirag Patel will be handling daily operations of the new DQ Grill & Chill in Pittsburg as the general manager.