American Dairy Queen Corporation recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant, opening on May 20 in Central Kentucky. Conveniently situated at 5350 Athens Boonesboro Rd, the restaurant is adjacent to Lexington’s Sporting Club soccer fields and will be owned by Cory Johnson.

As an experienced entrepreneur from Winchester, Johnson brings a plethora of expertise to this new venture with the brand. Rooted in his community-oriented mindset that’s been cultivated by over 20 years of working in the retail industry, he is eager to take his professional experience and flourish alongside the iconic Dairy Queen brand.

“My first job was serving at a locally owned Dairy Queen. I had a wonderful experience working there and now it feels full circle to be opening my own location,” says Johnson. “It’s not just about the delicious ice cream and hamburgers, it’s about building relationships and creating memorable experiences. Whether it’s celebrating after a soccer game or craving a cold treat on a hot summer day, I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and share the warmth and hospitality that Dairy Queen is known for.”

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today,theDQ Grill & Chillflagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including StackBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches. DQfans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.