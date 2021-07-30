Dairy Queen Opens in Natchitoches, Louisiana

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has opened in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The store debuted on July 25.

A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill features a modern look and feel with comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The new location is the second DQ restaurant locally owned by a multi-unit operating group.

“After opening our first Dairy Queen, we knew that another DQ restaurant would benefit the Natchitoches community,” says Dairy Queen multi-unit operator. “We decided to open another location to expand our reach and treat offerings a bit more. Dairy Queen is beloved by many which we’ve seen rings true with our reliable fan-base. Right now is the perfect time to develop and grow the legacy of our brand. We are more than excited to strengthen our portfolio and grow within the DQ family.”