    Dairy Queen Opens in Natchitoches, Louisiana

    Industry News | July 30, 2021

    American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has opened in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The store debuted on July 25.

    A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill features a modern look and feel with comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The new location is the second DQ restaurant locally owned by a multi-unit operating group.

    “After opening our first Dairy Queen, we knew that another DQ restaurant would benefit the Natchitoches community,” says Dairy Queen multi-unit operator. “We decided to open another location to expand our reach and treat offerings a bit more. Dairy Queen is beloved by many which we’ve seen  rings true with our reliable fan-base. Right now is the perfect time to develop and grow the legacy of our brand. We are more than excited to strengthen our portfolio and grow within the DQ family.”

