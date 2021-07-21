Dairy Queen Opens in St. Robert, Missouri

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in St. Robert, Missouri. Set to open July 26, the restaurant is located at 109 Brian Circle.

On grand opening day, the first 100 customers to buy a 10” Blizzard Cake will receive one free GrillBurger once a week for an entire year.

The new restaurant will be owned by multi-unit operator Kirt Ramseur, who will be marking this site as his sixth Dairy Queen location to date.

“Dairy Queen has always been a timeless restaurant concept that appeals to all ages and tastebuds,” says Ramseur. “Following the positive reception of my other locations throughout southern Missouri, I’m thrilled to be expanding the brand’s footprint by bringing DQ’s classic treats and fan-favorite meals to the St. Robert community.”

In addition to Kirt, his sons Justin and Evan Juline will be handling daily operations of the new DQ Grill & Chill in St. Robert as the district and general managers.

Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. In addition to soft-serve favorites, DQ fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches.

A welcoming environment for all, the forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill location features a modern look and feel, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.