Kent County just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant coming to town.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening on May 16. Conveniently situated at 17040 S Dupont Hwy in Harrington. The new restaurant is owned and operated by the owners of Baker Petroleum – Mark Baker, Lori Vieira, Holly Baker, Matt Baker, Wayne Baker and Allan Baker.

As experienced entrepreneurs with two additional Delaware Dairy Queen locations in Milford and Seaford, Mark and Lori bring years of experience into this new venture with the brand. Rooted in their community-oriented mindset cultivated by years of working in convenience stores and the petroleum business, the Baker family looks forward to bringing memorable moments and job opportunities to the Harrington community.

“It’s been amazing connecting with the Milford and Seaford communities at our first two locations and we can’t wait to keep the same energy with our Harrington Dairy Queen,” says Baker. “Whether it’s a family outing, post-baseball game celebration, or a simple indulgence on a summer day, Dairy Queen is a beloved household name that sparks joy and memories within communities. I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and share the warmth and hospitality that the brand is known for.”

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including StackBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches. DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

The restaurant and the drive-thru will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.