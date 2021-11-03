Dairy Queen Opens Store in Whitebluff, Tennessee

DQ fans, rejoice! The community of Whitebluff is getting a whole lot tastier.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), franchisor of the timeless DQ brand cherished for its classic delectable fare and frozen treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Whitebluff. Located at 4265 Highway 70 E., the restaurant is locally owned by DQ operator Caleb Story. The restaurant officially opened to the community at the end of October, serving fans both inside and through the drive-thru window.

“I’m excited to once again work with DQ to provide another Tennessee community with delicious meals and treats that bring a smile to their face. After partnering for the first time with the concept for my location in Charlotte and seeing our success there, I felt it was the right time to keep growing,” says Caleb Story. “I feel so lucky to be a part of such a thriving business concept that truly partners with franchisees, rather than dictates. Our new location will help provide Whitebluff with a new place to gather and celebrate all of life’s little moments. We look forward to serving and working closely with the community.

With his previous experience in farming, Story truly understands the value of teamwork and team leadership. Looking to increase his involvement and give back to the community, he desired to own his own business. As a two-time DQ franchisee, Story found a perfect business model match that give him the chance to bring joy to his community with each meal and treat he provides to his neighbors. Story is excited to serve the community of Whitebluff and build new connections with locals.