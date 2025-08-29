As the leaves begin to turn and sweater weather approaches, American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is welcoming the season with the launch of its crave-worthy Fall Treat Collection. And to keep the brand’s 85th birthday celebration going, DQ is offering fans a small Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents*, making it even sweeter to enjoy the lineup of fall-inspired treats.

The Fall Treat Collection features two indulgent new creations inspired by nostalgic fall flavors, alongside the return of a beloved autumn classic, all made with DQ signature world-famous soft serve:

New! Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard Treat: Thick, chewy cookie pieces, toffee, and caramel blended with world-famous DQ soft serve to Blizzard perfection.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Real pumpkin pie pieces blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

New! Maple Cookie Shake: DQ world-famous soft serve blended with Maple Cookie Crumble base, real milk and garnished with whipped topping.

“Our fans eagerly anticipate the return of fall flavors each year and this season we’re delivering our most curated collection yet,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation. “From fan-favorite pumpkin pie to the decadent indulgence of caramel and toffee, we’ve crafted something special for every palate. Every sip and spoonful are a celebration of comfort and flavor that’s made even sweeter with an extra special deal for our fans in celebration of our 85th year.”

From September 8 through September 21, DQ Rewards members can enjoy a small Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents, available exclusively through the DQ Mobile App with any purchase of $1 or more*. It’s the perfect opportunity to try a new flavor or revisit an old favorite at an unbeatable value while celebrating 85 years of DQ.

For more information on the Fall Treat Collection and details on the 85-cent Blizzard offer, visit DairyQueen.com or download the DQ Mobile App.

* Offer valid for a limited time in the DQ App for DQ Rewards members with a purchase of $1 or more. Must redeem DQ Rewards deal to receive offer; deals may take 24 hours to appear. At participating U.S. locations. Other terms apply.