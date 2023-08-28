Dallas-Based Bad Chicken to Open Drive-Thru Location

Bad Chicken, the locally-owned fast casual chicken concept featuring an upscale chef-driven menu in an ultra casual setting with beer and wine is moving from their test kitchen in Preston Center to a permanent spot with a drive-thru at Ross & Henderson this Winter.

The new location at 5014 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 will feature a large family-friendly patio, digital game boards in their dining room, a revamped menu, and a drive-thru that serves the same fresh, high-quality food they serve at their current location. Shuey says, “Our Preston Center location was a short term lease that gave us the opportunity to test market demand, adjust the menu, better understand our customers and define the direction of Bad Chicken before moving to our permanent location.”

Shuey partnered with Chef Tim Woehr to bring his concept to life. Tim’s background includes training at the Culinary Institute of America and working at some of the finest dining establishments in Dallas such as Parigi and The Marquee Grill in Highland Park Village. He most recently served as the General Manager for Children’s Medical’s culinary program for 7 years.

Bad Chicken features fresh, never frozen chicken, homemade sauces and made from scratch desserts. The menu includes chicken wings, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches and sliders, a smash burger, salads and desserts.

The restaurant creates high-quality wings quickly with their method of smoked then fried wings to give extra flavor and crispiness while keeping the meat tender and juicy. The wings are then tossed in any of the 20+ house made sauces such as peanut butter and jelly, BC sauce (similar to white BBQ sauce), classic Buffalo, Sweet Thai, Honey Habanero and Nashville Hot Oil.

Other popular items include the Crispy Chicken Nuggets guests can order as a Chicken Bomb Bowl - nuggets on top of curly fries and sauced with a combination of different sauces. Healthier options include the seasoned and seared chicken nuggets, gluten-free chicken tacos and top-selling salad, BBQ Chicken Salad.

Shuey speaks on his passion for dessert, “We have a motto at Bad Chicken that dessert should be a forethought not an afterthought. We have people that come in after dinner just to get our dessert.” The dessert menu includes items such as fried cheesecake egg rolls with blueberry compote, churro donut holes, creme brulee and more.

Shuey and Chef Woehr opened the test kitchen location of Bad Chicken in November 2022 with the intention of having a wing restaurant in Dallas that could quickly deliver high quality wings with a wide selection of sauces. He wanted to make sure Dallas was ready and willing prior to making any future growth plans. They were shocked at the positive reviews and consumer demand.

Shuey says, “My wife and I could never agree on which wing restaurant to go to as we liked different sauces at different places and we were never satisfied with the limited dessert options they offered. I’ve always had a passion for cooking and making sauces from scratch and this led me to creating Bad Chicken and now we have our permanent home and look forward to serving the community.”

The new space features indoor seating for 51 and patio seating for 38. The dining room, patio and drive-thru will be open Sunday - Wednesday from 10 am - 2 am and Thursday - Saturday from 10 am - 3 am.