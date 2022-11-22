DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida

The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.

“After the opening and success of our St. Petersburg location last year, we feel very excited and ready to take on this new challenge,” says DalMoros Franchisee David Caruso. “St. Armands Circle is one of the most beautiful and friendly places in all of Florida, attracting people from all over the world. It has incredible foot traffic, which works great for our brand as people walking by will be able to see the fresh pasta being made in the window each and every day. Also, because all of our meals are served in to-go style containers, our guests can either continue their walk around the circle or enjoy them at one of our tables.”

In addition, DalMoros is happy to announce their recent opening at Armature Works food hall in Tampa. Also, in South Florida, DalMoros has two more new locations currently being built in West Palm Beach slated to open later this year and Delray Beach slated to open early 2023.

“By early 2023, we aim to have five DalMoros locations open throughout Florida, which is a huge expansion in under two years that we are very proud of,” says Caruso.

DalMoros Sarasota will be run by Manager Chandler Caruso.

DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. The DalMoros US franchise team plans to open more DalMoros across Florida and eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. Future international openings are set for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 309 John Ringling Boulevard, St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, FL 34236. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm.