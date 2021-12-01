DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Launches Bagged Fresh Pasta

Just in time for the holidays, customers of St. Pete’s hit fast casual, fresh pasta and homemade sauce restaurant DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go can now bring their delicious fresh pasta home with the exciting debut of bagged fresh pasta. DalMoros bagged fresh pasta is available in store in two sizes: $9 Family Size, which serves 3-4, and a $3.50 Personal Size. Plus, new this month DalMoros is introducing their Any Pasta, Any Sauce $9 Lunch Special weekdays from 11am-3pm.

“We are thrilled to now offer bagged fresh pasta for our customers to take home and enjoy or give as a gift – it is one of the most common requests we’ve had,” says DalMoros Franchisee David Caruso. “It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for families, friends and foodies alike.” He continues, “Coming off our awesome National Pasta Month specials, we wanted to extend those offerings this month for our local lunch crowd, and so we are happy to kick off our daily lunch special as well. Like our pasta, we want to continually keep things fresh. We are truly grateful for the huge response since we opened, and we are feeling great going into the New Year with our second location coming in Sarasota and much more excitement ahead for this incredible brand that we are so fortunate to expand in the US.”

DalMoros recently announced the second location coming to St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida in early 2022. Customers enjoy DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, homemade sauces, tasty toppings and tiramisu ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes. DalMoros now offers beer and wine, late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays, online ordering, a mobile app to place pick-up orders and join a loyalty program, plus DalMoros is available through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. The DalMoros US franchise team plans to open more DalMoros across Southwest Florida and eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada and St. Petersburg. Future international openings are set for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.