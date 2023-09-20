DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Prepares for Opening in Delray Beach, Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces its grand opening in Delray Beach, Florida this Friday, September 22, 2023. This is the fourth franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy and first in South Florida. DalMoros Delray Beach will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “Fresh Pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 400 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. Delicious toppings, garlic bread sticks, polpettes (meatballs), tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine, and gluten friendly menu options are available.

The restaurant features outdoor seating, and onlookers can enjoy DalMoros signature Fresh Pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. DalMoros Delray Beach will also offer third-party delivery in the coming weeks. The first 100 customers this Friday will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit. Plus, DalMoros will hold giveaways of complimentary tiramisu and bagged fresh pasta, and special guest “Tony Rigatoni” will be getting in on the grand opening festivities for fun photo opportunities.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally open in Delray Beach and officially kick off our South Florida expansion” says DalMoros Franchisee David Caruso. “We’ve achieved great success in the Greater Tampa market, and we have no doubt we’ll be successful in the vibrant South Florida region as well. We seek prime locations with great foot traffic and appeal for the brand, which makes Atlantic Avenue the perfect destination for folks to grab fresh pasta while they walk around and enjoy all the awesome and beautiful sites Delray Beach has to offer. There is truly no other like DalMoros, and we look forward to continuing to make many more fresh pasta fans throughout South Florida, the state, and the U.S.”

DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota. The DalMoros U.S. franchise team run by David Caruso and family plan to open more DalMoros across Florida, including West Palm Beach slated to open this Fall, Downtown Orlando Summer 2024, and eventually the rest of the United States.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm, open late Friday and Saturday.