Daly Kay Joins Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen as Director of Marketing

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the innovative restaurant brand that invites diners to create customized meals in a fun, engaging atmosphere, has appointed Daly Kay Reback as its Director of Marketing. A skilled marketing, branding and business strategist, Reback has been with the brand since 2017 and has assisted in opening each of its more than 28 locations.

Previously serving as its Local Marketing Director, Reback now oversees marketing strategy, branding and marketing operations for the restaurant concept. Her main goal is to increase brand visibility and foot traffic while ensuring that the brand is connecting with an audience that values better food and fresher flavors in their community.

“Daly Kay was the obvious choice to lead our marketing team,” says Chris Gannon, Bolay’s Co-Founder and CEO. “She has been instrumental in realizing our vision of redefining the restaurant experience, and she knows the brand inside-out. We’re excited to see where she takes us in her accelerated role.”

As Director of Marketing, Reback leads Bolay’s digital paid advertising campaigns on various platforms, develops content to inform customers about the brand’s offerings, sources influencers to promote its products, and leverages social media channels to reach new audiences. She oversees the design team on creative work and manages the public relations agencies surrounding Bolay’s new locations. She also supports new restaurant openings, drawing on her skills in researching guest sentiment and launching new culinary products.

“I’m thrilled to lead the marketing strategy for Bolay, to make more consumers aware of the healthy and craveable choices we offer with the bold, fresh flavors of our highly customizable menu,” Reback adds. “From the day I joined the front line at our first location seven years ago, I ’ve been proud to be part of this team and its mission to inspire others to live boldly through the power of fresh food.”

Before joining Team Bolay, Reback devoted her time to marketing and consulting for the non-profit Believe With Me, which provides Christmas gifts to over 1,500 children of fallen military service members and provides housing for families in need. She started Believe With Me as a high school project with her mother, Lyette Reback, in 2013.

Reback holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Thomas Edison State University (Trenton, New Jersey) and a master’s degree in executive leadership from Palm Beach Atlantic University (West Palm Beach, Florida). An avid athlete, she participates in local and national triathlons, including the annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, and has competed three times in the National Championship. She lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with her boyfriend and three rescue dogs.