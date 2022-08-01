Damenti's Restaurant Creates Fundraising Program for Local Community Organizations

Damenti's Restaurant announces a new Picnic fundraising program for area nonprofits, organizations, and social groups. The Picnic program allows groups to host a summer outing with their community while raising funds for their mission and services. Participating groups will have access to Damenti's indoor clubroom, three outdoor gazebos, and a bocce court. Damenti's is already well known for its signature community event, ICE4U2C, held each winter, and the Picnics are just another example of Kevin McDonald's commitment to northeastern Pennsylvania's communities. To request a date and to learn more, please call 570.861.8141.

An extensive picnic menu of house-made entrees and sides will be available for participating groups along with the opportunity to earn 50% of the profits from tickets sold. Organizers will also be able to include celebrity bartenders to help raise additional funds and interest in their event.

As an established, locally owned, and operated restaurant, Damenti's has been a part of the dining community of northeastern Pennsylvania for more than 60 years. For nearly 40 years, Kevin McDonald and his wife Helen have operated the restaurant, continuing and building its legacy as a destination for diners from near and far.

"Helen and I want the community to think of Damenti's for dinner, life's celebrations and milestones, as well a place to bring like-mind people together to support causes that improve lives in our area," says McDonald. "We are excited to open our doors to the community in this new and exciting way." Helen McDonald, Kevin’s wife, describes her husband as “a slice of P.T. Barnum, a pinch of Mel Brooks, and a touch of Peter Pan; he always has a vision.”