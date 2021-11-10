Dan Gorsky Joins Culver's as Vice President of Supply Chain

Dan Gorsky has joined Culver Franchising System, Inc. as vice president of supply chain. He comes to Culver’s after most recently serving as vice president of international supply chain for Papa John’s International.

Gorsky is a distinguished veteran of supply chain management, both in and outside of the food industry. His career includes nearly 20 years at McDonald’s in progressive leadership roles, including four years as the senior vice president of North America supply chain. Through these roles, Gorsky developed expertise in strategic sourcing, quality assurance, distribution and sustainability.

“It is a privilege to join an accomplished Culver’s team that puts the utmost value in sourcing the freshest local ingredients for our guests nationwide,” says Gorsky. “I look forward to carrying on Culver’s proud partnerships with farmers, dairy producers and vendors to keep our supply chain healthy and sustainable.”

He earned an undergraduate degree from Benedictine University and completed graduate coursework in secondary education and teaching at Loyola University Chicago.