Dan Lynn Joins Inspire Brands as Chief Commercial Officer

Inspire Brands announced Dan Lynn as Chief Commercial Officer.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn brings his entrepreneurial mindset to lead Inspire’s innovative approach to demand generation, insights and analytics, brand loyalty, revenue management, and digital guest experience. He will report directly to Inspire Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Dan multiple times throughout our careers and know first-hand his excellent leadership abilities and acumen in guiding organizations through transformation,” Brown says. “The capabilities that we are building within the Commercial Group are incredibly important as the engine that powers our brands. Dan has a strong track record of helping brands realize their growth potential and I’m excited to see him apply his talent here at Inspire.”

Most recently, Lynn co-founded ZUZU Hospitality, a successful revenue platform for thousands of independent hotels across Asia.

Previously, Lynn launched Expedia in 13 new countries and later led AirAsia Expedia as CEO. He has also served as a board member for multiple brands across Asia and Europe.